Where to find the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring all the moves to the dance floor in this edition of the franchise. The newest installment brings tons of new Pokémon and mountains of different items to collect throughout your travels.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for anything on the ground, apart from Pokémon, as the majority of these things can either be sold or used in your gameplay. When you’re scouring Paldea, you’ll be looking for some moves yourself. If you’ve found yourself here, you’ll be searching for the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Thunderbolt TM is a move that can be used by your Pokémon. A technical machine (TM) refers to an ability you can teach your Pokémon, and the Thunderbolt TM is a move that will sound quite familiar to fans of the franchise.

Thunderbolt (TM126) causes a huge electric blast that can paralyze your opponents.

Where do I find the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

To collect the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to head to Porto Marinada and look for an Auction Market slightly northeast of the area. This is located in West Province (Area Two), on the West side.

Once you stand in front of the Auction Market, go forward and you’ll see a cliffside, head slightly left while going forward. Jump down the mountain into the grassy area beneath the cliff’s edge—this is where you’ll find the item.

You’ll see a gold beam of light shining out of the grass. In the Pokéball at the base of the beam, you’ll find yourself the Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Now once you have this, you can begin to craft the item. Go back to the TM Machine by the auction area, and you’ll be able to craft TM126, the powerful Thunderbolt.