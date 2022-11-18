If you’re wanting to complete your Pokédex then you’ll need to get your hands on Mimikyu and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there should be no shortage of opportunities to do this.

Like all Pokémon hunts, knowing where to look is key to finding what you seek so before you head out into Paldea in search of this Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon its beneficial to formulate a plan.

To help with this, below you can see all of the locations where Mimikyu inhabits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find and catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’re looking for Mimikyu in the wild there are three different locations is can be found in the North and East portions of Paldea.

The best spot you can find Mimikyu, where your encounter is almost certain is going to be the ruins west of Levincia. Here you should find plenty of wild Mimikyu and be able to catch as many as your heart desires.

If it’s more convenient along your journey you can also find this Pokémon at two other locations noted on the habitat map above. Despite which location you wind up at, the best way to search for Mimikyu more efficiently is to keep an eye on your minimap.

On this, you will see a small icon for the Pokémon when it is nearby, making it early and fast to determine whether or not you should head to a different location. If you aren’t seeing this icon on your map try another spot and eventually you’ll net your catch.