Where to find Eiscue Location in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you plan to complete the Galar Pokédex in Pokémon Sword and Shield or just want an annoying penguin on your team, then you are sooner or later going to go after Eiscue.

A pretty unique Pokemon. Its ability acts a lot like Mimikyu’s, allowing you to take a hit for free without the opponent dealing any damage, thus, making it a vital member of any cheesy team.

First, Eiscue is exclusive to Pokémon Shield, so if you own Sword you will need to get the Pokémon through trade from someone with the other version.

If you have Shield though, you can find Eiscue in Route 10 hidden in random patches of the “!” Grass. Prepare to be looking for a while, though. It is one of the rarest Pokémon in the game with a two percent chance to show up, so prepare to be grinding for a few hours.

It is also available in the Wild Area’s Lake of Outrage, which you can get too after the seventh Gym Challenge once you have enough badges to catch it and own the upgraded Rotom Bike. It is a rare two percent spawn in Grass when it is Snowing in the area.