Where to find Abra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

When you first step foot into the wilderness of the Hisui region, most of the Pokémon you’ll encounter have simple behavioral patterns that you can then use to your advantage as you work to catch and observe them for your Pokédex.

But that changes pretty quickly as you continue to explore with Pokémon Legends: Arceus doing its best to give life to concepts that, prior to this semi-open world experience, were only mentioned or shown as attacks for a species of Pokémon.

With the freedom provided in Legends: Arceus, certain Pokémon will move around in unique ways, like Abra actually using Teleport to travel short distances. This makes it much harder to catch than most of the Pokémon you’ll have encountered early on.

You can find Abra once you start exploring deeper areas in the Obsidian Fieldlands, specifically the Windswept Run and Sandgem Flats. This will be the only way to get the Psychic-type in the early game. It isn’t available anywhere outside of those locations until you reach the Alabaster Icelands and trek all the way to Lake Acuity.

And once you do spot an Abra, you’ll want to sneak up on it. This is the best approach, not only because it can give you the best opportunity to score an easy catch, but also due to Abra’s Teleport giving the Pokémon a quick way to escape once it’s startled.

Once you catch an Abra, simply train it up to level 16 and you can evolve it into Kadabra. Then, you either need to grab a Linking Cord or trade that Kadabra with a friend to evolve it into an Alakazam.