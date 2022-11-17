Toxel, the baby-looking Pokémon that can pack an electric punch, is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and players are currently running around Paldea trying to find it so they can add a strong Electric-type to their teams.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Toxel shouldn’t be too hard to find. Although it does only reside in one spot on the map, it’s in a starter area and players will be able to hunt it after they’re finished with the tutorial. In this part of the map, there are several Pokémon that will spawn, including Riolu, Goomy, Rockruff, and Scyther.

Toxel should be found in the area just Southwest of the town of Mesagoza. There’s a fairly large area where it can be found, but it won’t appear outside of that spot. The only place to find it is in the yellow highlighted area indicated on the map.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Toxel’s Electric and Poison-type makeup will be a great addition to a team that doesn’t have many Poison-type or Electric-type moves in it. It will also evolve into Toxtricity, an even stronger Pokémon later down the line. In addition, many people like the look of this Pokémon, and the fact that it is cute and also pretty strong makes it an easy add to any players’ team lineup.

Luckily, Toxel doesn’t seem to be a rare spawn, which means players shouldn’t have too hard of a time finding it. Wander around in the highlighted area in the map and you’re sure to come across one at some point in your exploring.