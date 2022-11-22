There are tons of new Pokémon to catch in the Paldea region. And now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have hit shelves across the globe, longtime fans of the franchise and new trainers alike are setting off on their latest Pokémon adventure to discover new species.

But there are also a number of older species returning in the latest entries in the series. Flabébé, a small Fairy type from the Kalos region, is one of these many species that also appears in Paldea. Flabébé fans will be able to add the small, flower-hugging creature to their teams relatively early in their journey around Paldea—if you know where to look, that is.

This Fairy type can be difficult to find, but luckily, there are ways to increase your odds of finding Flabébé in the wild.

Here’s where you can find Flabébé in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Flabébé locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flabébé can be found in several location around the south side of the map. And as its Pokédex entry states, it likes to hang out around flower patches or can be found drifting on the wind. You can also find Flabébé in Tera Raid battles if you’re lucky, so check in periodically in the game’s online function to see if you can find one there.

Screengrab via Nintendo

If you want to increase your chances of finding Flabébé, you can visit the Go-For-Broke Grill, which is located to the south east of the Naranja Academy in Mesagoza, shown on the map below. The Go-For-Broke Grill sells a number of food items, one of which is Fruit Punch. This drink increases your odds of finding Fairy types for a limited time.

Go-For-Broke Grill location in Mesagoza Shopfront for Go-For-Broke Grill Go-For-Broke Grill’s offerings

There are other shops around Paldea that sell similar food items with the same Encounter Power. Similarly, you can also have a picnic and build a sandwich that offers the same benefits.