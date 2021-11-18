Where to catch Ditto in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ditto might not be a Legendary Pokémon, but it is one of the most useful and high-value Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This Pokémon isn’t too powerful on its own, but Ditto’s usefulness comes from its flexibility when breeding. As Ditto can transform into any Pokémon species, it can be used to breed with any Pokémon.

Again, while it’s not a Legendary, Ditto isn’t a species that you’ll commonly encounter on your journey throughout Sinnoh. You will need to know what you are looking for if you want to capture one. Here are the locations you’ll want to check out.

Where to catch Ditto

Image via The Pokémon Company

There will be two locations that Ditto can be found in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with the biggest difference being the level of the Pokémon and the chance of encountering them.

For the best chance of encountering Ditto, then you’ll want to visit Route 218. Using your Poké Radar you’ll have about a five to 20 percent chance of encountering Ditto within the grassy areas. Ditto that you encounter around here should be close to level 29.

Another place to find Ditto is the Trophy Garden on Route 212 behind the Pokémon Mansion. At this location, you can encounter a variety of different Pokémon, which also include Ditto. The chance of encountering Ditto here is only around five percent, though, so it may take a while. Ditto from this location will be between levels 16 to 18.