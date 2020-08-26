Where can you use Mega Evolved Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Mega Evolutions can transform an already powerful Pokémon into an unstoppable one. And that’s one of the reasons why trainers won’t be able to use their Mega Evolved Pokémon everywhere.

Mega Evolved Pokémon in the world of Pokémon Go can only stay in that form for a limited time. Here’s everything you can do while your Pokémon is Mega Evolved.

Battle in raids

When using a Mega Evolution to battle in a raid, all other Pokémon participating will receive an attack boost. Pokémon that have the same attack types of any of the Mega Evolved Pokémon’s types will receive an additional attack boost for those attacks.

If someone is using a Mega Charizard in the raid, for example, all Dragon-type attacks from other Pokémon participating will receive a boost, in addition to the general attack boost.

If players coordinate the Pokémon they bring into a raid, they’ll be able to defeat it quicker, which will grant more Mega Energy. The quicker the raid is finished, the more Mega Energy trainers receive.

Pokémon can benefit from attack boosts from only one Mega Evolved Pokémon at a time, however.

Battle in gyms

Trainers can use their Mega Evolved Pokémon to battle in gyms. But they can’t be left to defend gyms. Niantic said gyms are the place where players can enjoy the day-to-day competitive aspect of the game and allowing for Mega Evolutions to defend them would undermine that aspect.

Battle Team Go Rocket

Mega Evolutions can also battle every Team Go Rocket member. Niantic didn’t say if the Team Go Rocket members will also be able to use Mega Evolutions. But for now, Mega Evolved Pokémon can only be found in raids and via Special Research tasks. So trainers won’t find Team Go Rocket members using them at this time.

Battle your friends

Trainers will be able to use Mega Evolved Pokémon to battle each other but they can’t use Mega Evolutions to battle in the Go Battle League. Niantic said that might change in the future, but for now, with just four Mega Evolution Pokémon added to the game, it’d be unfair to use them in competitive battles, just like with gyms.

Mega buddy

You can flex your new Mega Evolved Pokémon around by making it your buddy and see it following you on the map. Trainers will be able to do everything they can with a non-Mega Evolution Pokémon: play with it, feed it, and take a snapshot of it.