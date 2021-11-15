When is Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl unlock time?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are almost here, and many players may be wondering exactly when they can get in on the action.

The generation four remakes are bringing the Sinnoh region to an entirely new audience for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. Along with the content from the original Diamond and Pearl, these remakes also boast a ton of new quality of life features, a new look, and popular Pokémon that weren’t present in the originals.

To play as soon as possible, you’ll need to know when the game is going to be available to play. You can even preinstall the game to your Nintendo Switch console right now.

What is Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl unlock time?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Like most other Switch titles, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be unlocked to play at midnight in your local timezone once the clock ticks over to Friday, Nov. 19.

This rollout means that players in time zones that are ahead, like Australia or some parts of Asia, will be receiving the game earlier than other players around the globe. Having the game preinstalled will be important to waste no time in getting in on the action, so be sure to do that if you’ve purchased digitally.

For those who have physically pre-ordered a copy of the game, you’ll likely have to wait until stores open on Friday, Nov. 19 to get yours. Some stores might be doing midnight releases, so make sure to check your local retailer to confirm before you spend a fruitless night waiting.