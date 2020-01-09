When does the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass release?

Two new adventures will be coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield, both filled to the brim with new content, Pokémon to capture, and new areas to explore.

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed the first and second iterations of DLC content that are coming to its latest flagship title. The Expansion Pass is split into two separate parts, both of which will feature new locations in the Galar region and, of course, more Pokémon. The two parts will be released separately and at different times.

This first part of the Pass, called Isle of Armor, will be released at the end of June 2020. The second part, dubbed The Crown of Tundra, is expected to be released this fall.

The first part of the Expansion Pass will presumably be set in the eastern part of the Galar region. This sunny and vibrant land will be home to a dojo and even better clothes with different color variations.

The second part of the Expansion Pass will feature similar content, including a new location, this time set in the southern part of Galar. It’s winter-themed and home to new Pokémon with even more clothing and different NPCs.

Several Pokémon from generation one will be making their return, such as Blastoise and Venusaur, both of which were featured in the trailer. That means their pre-evolutions are likely to return, too.

Some fans have speculated that Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres all appear in the trailer, each with new Galar forms. But others have suggested that they could be new legendary birds entirely.

It’s safe to say that Pokémon fans will be getting their fix of new content. But, as usual, this comes at a price. It’ll cost $30 for both parts one and two per game. It’s impossible to buy only one part of the Expansion Pass.