When are the Pokémon World Championships 2022?

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships will be taking place in August 2022. The best Pokémon players will gather in ExCeL London events center to compete for over a half-million dollars in prizes.

Not only will the players also be after titles to crown their hard work, but their performance in the event will also determine whether they’ll be able to secure return invitations for the next year’s Pokémon World Championships.

Players who’ve been showing an exceptional form throughout the year will automatically advance to the second day of the tournament, while others will need to survive the first day to ensure they make it to the main stage.

Players who fulfill the following requirements will secure an invite to the championship.

Pokémon World Championships 2022 Qualification criteria for TCG players

Rating Zone Junior Senior Masters U.S. and Canada 350 400 500 Europe 250 250 350 Latin America 250 250 250 Oceania 250 250 250 South Africa 150 150 250

Rating Zone Day Two Invitation Criteria U.S. and Canada The top 16 rated players in the region Europe The top 22 rated players in the region Latin America The top eight rated players in the region Oceania The top eight rated players in the region

Pokémon World Championships 2022 Qualification criteria for Video Game players

Rating Zone Junior Senior Masters U.S. and Canada 200 250 400 Europe 200 250 300 Latin America 200 250 400 Oceania 200 200 300 South Africa 100 150 200

Rating Zone Day Two Invitation Criteria U.S. and Canada The top eight rated players in the region Europe The top 16 rated players in the region Latin America The top eight rated players in the region Oceania The top eight rated players in the region

Though the event is set to take place in August 2022, the exact day of the event isn’t known yet. When the organizers finally settle on the day, however, they’re likely to let the fans know through their official website.