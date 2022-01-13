When are the Pokémon World Championships 2022?

It's the Super Bowl of the Pokémon world.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships will be taking place in August 2022. The best Pokémon players will gather in ExCeL London events center to compete for over a half-million dollars in prizes.

Not only will the players also be after titles to crown their hard work, but their performance in the event will also determine whether they’ll be able to secure return invitations for the next year’s Pokémon World Championships.

Players who’ve been showing an exceptional form throughout the year will automatically advance to the second day of the tournament, while others will need to survive the first day to ensure they make it to the main stage.

Players who fulfill the following requirements will secure an invite to the championship.

Pokémon World Championships 2022 Qualification criteria for TCG players

Rating ZoneJuniorSeniorMasters
U.S. and Canada350400500
Europe250250350
Latin America250250250
Oceania250250250
South Africa150150250
Rating ZoneDay Two Invitation Criteria
U.S. and CanadaThe top 16 rated players in the region
EuropeThe top 22 rated players in the region
Latin AmericaThe top eight rated players in the region
OceaniaThe top eight rated players in the region

Pokémon World Championships 2022 Qualification criteria for Video Game players

Rating ZoneJuniorSeniorMasters
U.S. and Canada200250400
Europe200250300
Latin America200250400
Oceania200200300
South Africa100150200
Rating ZoneDay Two Invitation Criteria
U.S. and CanadaThe top eight rated players in the region
EuropeThe top 16 rated players in the region
Latin AmericaThe top eight rated players in the region
OceaniaThe top eight rated players in the region

———–

Though the event is set to take place in August 2022, the exact day of the event isn’t known yet. When the organizers finally settle on the day, however, they’re likely to let the fans know through their official website