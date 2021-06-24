What is the difference between Holoware and Premium Holowear in Pokémon Unite?

From beta tests to network trials, Pokémon Unite is approaching its July release. Though the game will only be available on Nintendo Switch during its launch period, mobile players will be next to join the party in September.

Aside from its engaging gameplay that allows fans to go wild with their favorite Pokémon, Unite also has a lot to offer in terms of progression. Considering it’s a free-to-play game, Unite features a cosmetics monetization model that most gamers are familiar with from games like League of Legends and Fortnite.

While players will be able to purchase their favorite cosmetics off the shop, seasonal battle passes are likely to become an excellent way to unlock more skins.

Premium and normal Holowears are currently two of the flashiest cosmetics in the game. Holowears are the names of skins that players can equip on their Pokémon.

There’s a difference between the two, however. Normal Holowear items activate whenever a Pokémon reaches its final evolution. If you’re surprised to see your Holowear item isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do, you’ll need to reach that Pokémon’s final evolution for it to start kicking off.

Premium Holowear, on the other hand, doesn’t have any requirements like regular Holowear. The main difference between the Premium and regular Holowear is that Premium ones feature special animations that get triggered on different occasions, like picking a Pokémon or completing objectives. Since you won’t need to evolve your Pokémon to its final form to start using your Premium Holowear, they will be more practical. They may cost slightly more, though.

Unite is a relatively new game, so the number of Holowear cosmetics available in the game is quite low. As the game completes its release cycle, more cosmetics are likely to be added to the game, giving players more options when it comes to customizing their Pokémon. Though purchasing them right off the store or acquiring them through the battle pass will be two of the prime ways to collect them, the chances are some of them can be up for grabs through challenges or seasonal events in the future.