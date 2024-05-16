Shiny Rayquaza, a giant snake-like Pokémon, flying through the air and sparkling in the Pokémon anime.
What is Rayquaza’s weakness in Pokémon?

Take down the dragon.
Adam Newell
Published: May 16, 2024

Rayquaza, Hoenn’s legendary Dragon-type, is one of the franchise’s most recognizable and beloved Pokémon. It’s great to play with, but terrible to play against if you don’t know its strengths and weaknesses.

With incredible stats across the board, unless you take advantage of its weaknesses, you might not even be able to beat or capture Rayquaza, depending on your end goal. So, which Pokémon is best to use against it?

Which types are Rayquaza weak to in Pokémon?

Rayquaza is weak to four move types due to its Flying and Dragon types. You can use Rock, Ice, Fairy, or Dragon-type moves against it to deal massive damage.

Even though these moves are effective against Rayquaza, you ideally need to pair them with an equally strong Pokémon that can resist Rayquaza’s powerful move pool. A Pokémon like Gallade or Iron Valiant works best against it, or most mono-Fairy-type Pokémon, as the Fairy-type nullifies all Dragon-type moves.

In games outside the core RPGs, like Pokémon Go or fan games like PokéRogue, Rayquaza’s weakness should still be the same—but you might have more freedom when it comes to the Pokémon you can pick when facing it.

