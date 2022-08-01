What happens when you get duplicate rewards, Pokémon licenses in Pokémon UNITE?

One area that Pokémon UNITE has been consistently good in is giving players more than a handful of ways to get the items they want or need in order to improve at the game or look the way they want to while playing. And, TiMi Studio made sure that there was a system in place so that, even if a player gets an item one way, they won’t lose out on additional rewards—to an extent.

For example, if a Pokémon is available for free via an event or special set of challenges, you will get reimbursement of sorts if you already have access to that Pokémon.

Every Pokémon in UNITE, outside of Zeraora, is currently available to purchase in UNITE’s in-game shop via the Unite Battle Committee for a varying amount of either Aeos Coins or Aeon Gems. But don’t worry. Because even if you purchase a Pokémon that is also available as a free reward somewhere down the line, you won’t just get nothing.

For any item that is available as an event, Energy, or battle pass reward, duplicates are turned into some form of currency.

Using Alolan Ninetails specifically, if you purchased the Unite License on your own, earning Alolan Ninetails as a reward will instead net you 8,000 Aeos Coins, the equivalent to what you would spend buying it in the store.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

This applies to cosmetic items too. So if you end up rolling a duplicate hoodie or Holowear in the Energy Rewards machine, you will just get another form of currency, like Fashion Tickets or Holowear Tickets.