What do you use Red, Blue, and Green Shards for in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Most items can be used for at least a few things in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but the colored shards have been relegated to simple crafting materials.

Instead of being used as a currency to trade for teaching rare or powerful moves, the Red, Blue, and Green Shards are now only in the game so players can create Star Pieces.

Star Pieces have also been in a majority of past Pokémon games, with its main purpose being to provide a rare item that can be sold for a high number at shops. This remains true in Legends: Arceus, as selling a Star Piece will net you 5,000 PokéDollars.

If you don’t just have a Star Piece sitting around in your bag after picking it up while exploring the Hisui region, you will need to craft one using a handful of shards and some Stardust. This can be done through the use of a crafting recipe you obtain from Anvin at Jubilife Craftworks.

You will need to spend 10,000 PokéDollars to grab the recipe, but the tradeoff is worth it if you end up exploring some space-time distortions, because Red, Blue, and Green Shards mostly spawn as rare item drops inside those domes. Here is what you will need to make a Star Piece:

Three Red Shards

Three Blue Shards

Three Green Shards

One Stardust

You don’t need to prioritize grabbing the shards when in space-time distortions, as there are other rare items and Pokémon that will be popping up too, but it is worth checking your inventory once you get back to Base Camp just to see if you have enough sitting around to make some extra currency.