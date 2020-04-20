Top 5 Pokémon Rebel Clash TCG cards you need to grab

Rebel Clash is finally here. The Sword and Shield Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion is flooding the market with more V, VMAX, and various other cards for players to pick up and try out.

To help you get ahead of the curve, we dove into the set to find our top-five cards that you should look out for when you buy a booster pack or box.

Since most of the cards (at time of writing) are only available in Japanese, we’ll include the English-translated text so players know what to expect from the card.

Boss’s Order

Text: Switch one of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon with their Active Pokémon.

This card is a reprint of many other cards from previous expansions. It’s a useful card that can swap a Pokémon without having to play the retreat cost, allowing you to set up a Pokémon on your bench and swing it in for a quick kill.

Eldegoss V

Ability: When you play this Pokémon from your hand onto your Bench during your turn, you may put a Supporter card from your discard pile into your hand.

Move – Fly Upwards: You may shuffle this Pokémon and all cards attached to it into your deck.

This is a good recycle card that doesn’t have many flaws. The chance to recycle a Supporter while also putting it and all cards on it back into your deck is honestly insane and can create a win-win situation if used correctly.

Milo

Text: Discard up to two cards from your hand. Then, draw twice the amount of cards you discarded in this way.

A precious reset card that will allow you to discard any cards you don’t need, Milo counteracts this by giving you twice as many cards back. You could easily discard two to three unwanted cards and get four to six more that might make the difference between victory and defeat.

Dragapult VMAX

Attack one – Shred: This attack’s damage isn’t affected by any effects on your opponent’s Active Pokémon.

Attack two – Max Phantom: Put five damage counters on your opponent’s Benched Pokémon in any way you like.

Not all VMAX cards are useful, but there’s no denying that VMAX Dragapult has a great secondary move that can create damage tokens across the board, killing any escapees to clutch a match in a moment.

Skyla

Text: Search your deck for a Trainer card, reveal it, and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

This is a reprint card but one that’s been needed since it last appeared in Boundaries Crossed. Skyla allows you to search for any Trainer card you might need. While it might not be a card everyone uses, it’s still a good pickup from the set.