Pokémon trainers all across the world, remember today is your last chance to get Gigantamax Meowth in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Available as a mystery gift download, Gigantamax Meowth is a special bonus Pokémon for those who purchase Sword or Shield early. It’s been available since the game launched in November 2019, but it’s now about to become unavailable for those who were too slow.

Nintendo of Europe on Twitter Last chance! Receive an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth🙀 to use in-game if you purchase #PokemonSwordShield⚔🛡 before 15/01! Get your claws on it: https://t.co/oC0FsotF6H

The Gigantamax Meowth that you can receive is the only one of its kind and cannot evolve into Perseker or Persian, being forever stuck as a Meowth. Its Gigantamax form is the only thing that makes it special.

You can still get a regular Meowth in Sword and Shield at one of the many gyms by trading a Galar Meowth, so if you do end up missing the promotion, don’t worry. You aren’t missing out on an extremely strong Pokémon.

The promotion ends Jan. 15, so be sure to head to Mystery Gifts in the main menu of your game to get it if you don’t want to miss out.