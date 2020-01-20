This Pokémon fan’s Lego creations are incredibly true to the characters

Pokémon fans always go above and beyond to show their love for the series. But what happens when a Pokémon superfan and a master Lego builder are one and the same? We think we’ve found the answer.

A Reddit user shared their creations at a local Lego convention today and they’re enough to make anyone reach for a Poké Ball on their belt and try to catch ’em all.

I built Pokemon out of LEGO for my local LEGO convention. 20,854 votes and 242 comments so far on Reddit

The user’s creations include incredibly lifelike recreations of Pikachu, Geodude, Eevee, and Ditto. That’s a lot of yellow, gray, brown, and purple bricks, but the end result is amazing.

The table set up by the Reddit user also includes two Poké Balls, which he designed instructions on how to build and shared them to Reddit a few months ago.

A search through the user’s post history shows a ton of amazing Lego creations, including a life-sized Lego guide dog and even a Charmander, which wasn’t on display for some reason.