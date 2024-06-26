The Pokémon Company responds to TCG art contest drama after showcasing AI submissions

The Pokémon Company has finally responded after the community called out the TCG Illustration Contest for handing multiple quarter-finalist spots to suspected AI-generated submissions.

On June 14, The Pokémon Company announced and showcased the top 300 quarter-finalists in this year’s TCG Illustration Contest. Fans were quick to point out six suspicious “AI-adjacent” submissions, which if proven true, would have violated two of the contest’s rules. In addition to failing to ensure the art was “created by them alone,” it appears the entrant may have also submitted six illustrations under different names (the limit was three).

After the initial drama, we finally have an official response and ruling from The Pokémon Company. According to the Pokémon TCG developers, who shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), “entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified” and “additional artists participating in the contest will soon be selected to be among the top 300 finalists.” Disqualifying rulebreaking submissions and instead selecting real artists to join the top 300 is exactly what the community had asked for, and The Pokémon Company delivered.

“We’re committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate fans’ continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community,” the company wrote.

For privacy, the announcement did not specify exactly who was disqualified or what the issue was. So it’s not exactly confirmed it was referring to the suspected AI submissions that had circulated through the community, but it seems very likely. Interestingly, those questionable submissions have not yet been removed from the page showcasing the top 300 illustrations, at the time of writing. You can still view the two Pikachu illustrations and four Eevee illustrations from “Vigen K,” “Vigo K,” “Vigo Khachadoorian,” and “Vigen Khachadoorian.”

If those six submissions are the ones disqualified, hopefully The Pokémon Company is in the process of having those removed. The company already stated it would fill the spots with other artists, so that might be when the page changes are fully reflected on the site.

I’m just looking forward to seeing the authentic artworks that get added to the top 300. After scrolling through X and seeing all the great submissions that didn’t make the cut, it’s great to know a few artists will now get a second chance.

