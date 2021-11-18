The 10 best shinies you should catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shiny hunters around the world are chomping at the bit to get through the story of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl so they can get to the real meat of the game: shiny hunting.

This game is a little different from the newest main series games, since the starter Pokémon, Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig are not shiny locked. This means that starter Pokémon can be hunted, and when I heard that, the first thought that I had was I was going to purchase both of the games so I could shiny hunt my start on one while I played through the game and got to end-game shiny hunting on the other.

So what shinies are the best from the Sinnoh region? That answer will be different depending on what kind of shiny hunter you’re talking to, but let me explain what my philosophy is when shiny hunting, so my choices might make some sense.

First, I love a Pokémon that changes color in a big way. My least favorite shiny is one that barely changes, even if it just slightly enhances the Pokémon’s look. I love bold changes and obvious color changes so you can instantly see that you’ve got a shiny, instead of having to wait for confirmation of those shiny sparkles.

Second, I love some pretty colors. Bright green and yellow shiny Pokémon are almost never on my list of favorites either, but you’ll see a lot of pinks, purples, and blues on this list.

With that said, here are the best Sinnoh region shinies that you should catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

10. Lopunny

I mean, come on, it’s a pink and brown bunny. Tell me that it doesn’t remind you of a chocolate cupcake. Unlike its unevolved counterpart, Lopunny has more pink on her than Buneary does, making it look like a strawberry chocolate treat.

9. Stunky

Stunky is just one of those Pokémon that very few trainers like to come across. It’s an early game Pokémon that has many different spawn locations, making it a pain to come across in a lot of spots in the game. But, if you can come across it’s shiny, then you’re in for a treat. Its usual white and purple coat turns pink and creme, a stark difference. This is one Pokémon that I might hunt by walking through the overworld instead of using Masuda Method.

8. Honchkrow

Ever wondered what a bird and a cowboy would look like meshed into one? Honchkrow can be found in several areas of the game as well, meaning that trainers can encounter it pretty easily by just walking around. It turns from a dark blue into a very bright and noticeable pink. It scratches both the color and transformative itch for a shiny hunter like me.

7. Weavile

This shiny turns a Pokémon I can’t stand to look at into one that I can tolerate looking at. I can’t pinpoint exactly why I hate looking at the original version of Weavile, but for some reason, I just don’t like the look of this Pokémon. The shiny, however, makes it look less mean. How can something that is bright yellow and pink look intimidating?

6. Giratina

Look at the blue! This shiny takes a Pokémon that is already pretty epic and turns its colors softer. The red accents on it turn blue and the white body turns a pale yellow. That, along with the silver head and black wins make it look pretty epic as a shiny.

5. Shinx

I know what you’re thinking, “but you said you hated yellow!” And yes, I do, but it’s not all yellow, and it’s just so dang clean with the black on its butt. It only gets more epic the more you go up its evolution chain, but the yellow on the unevolved form of the Pokémon is just so striking and different.

4. Drifloon

Look, it’s yellow. Drifloon is the exception to the rule that all yellow shinies look stupid. The blue on its face and feet are what really do it for me. The combination of the two and the fact that it has a little white puff on its head just makes me want to hunt it for both evolutions of the Pokémon.

3. Spiritomb

While the original version of Spiritomb looks pretty spooky and Halloween-themed, I actually think the shiny version is what the original version should have looked like. There is just something unnerving about a clear blue face with purple orbs, eyes, and mouth. Plus, I like the colors.

2. Cresselia

This Legendary’s shiny form is just as legendary as the Pokémon itself. It won’t be an easy shiny to hunt since players will need to save right before the encounter and then soft restart their games to encounter it multiple times, but it’s so worth it for how pretty the shiny is.

1. Pachirisu

This is one Pokémon that looks good in its original form but also looks good in its shiny form. It’s the top shiny of the Sinnoh region on many people’s lists, including pretty much every friend I’ve asked. It’s a very simple change, from a light blue accent to a pink one, but that’s what I love about it. Although it won’t be the first Pokémon I hunt in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it’s definitely near the top of my list.