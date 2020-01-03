Shiny Magikarp Pokemon Sword and Shield Raids end later today

The special Magikarp Raid event in Pokémon Sword and Shield is coming to a close, so if you want to get yourself a rare shiny Pokemon, act fast.

The event, which started a few days ago to bring in the new year, saw increased Magikarp raid spawns across the Wild Area with an increased chance of getting a Shiny by taking part in as many as possible.

The Shiny variants are more readily available then many people expected, with trainers able to fill a whole box of shiny fish with ease within a few days of the event going live.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Reminder: The current Pokémon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle event with increased spawns of Magikarp Raids with increased Shiny Chance endsat 23:59 UTC today. Details @ https://t.co/6muiSim8hL

If you haven’t had the chance to get one yourself yet, though, you have until 17:59 CT to get one, so be sure to act fast as there is no guarantee that a raid like this will appear in the game ever again.

Granted, we could get another shiny-like raid in the future considering the success of this one, so we are curious to see which Pokémon might appear next. Our hopes are on Applin.