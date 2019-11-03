Rolycoly evolutions were shown in new Pokémon Sword and Shield leak

Pokémon Sword and Shield are in the midst of a leak wave and the latest Pokémon to get some special treatment from the community is Rolycoly. The rock-type’s evolution surfaced online today less than two weeks before the games release.

The coal-based Pokémon is going to have a three-stage evolution line that is very reminiscent of Geodude and its forms. In this case, it takes the basic concept of Rolycoly being a coal-fueled living vehicle of sorts and rolls with it.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Rolycoly ➡ Carkol ➡ Coalossal

The two new forms, Carkol and Coalossal, both stack the coal theme up even higher, literally putting more of the mineral on their backs and adding more limbs to work with too. The final evolution actually strongly resembles a darker Golem with a more vertical stance.

There is still no confirmation on if a second typing will be added, but the coals do look hotter in the later stages of evolution, so a Fire-typing could be on the table. That would also let it learn moves like Flare Blitz and Heat Crash, where it can use its likely heavyweight to deal more damage.

Coalossal could essentially be a distant relative of Golem or Rhydon with how its armor plating and overall stance make it look like something of a cross between them with coal piled on top. Although, it is odd that it seems to lose the transportation theme based on its prior forms.

And with the reveal of Rolycoly’s evolutions, we also discovered that one of the Gigantimax Pokémon showed in an earlier leak is actually one for Coalossal.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Gigamax de ¿La evolución de Rolycoly?

That Gigantimax form makes the coal beast take on the appearance of a living Volcano, which means even if a Fire-type secondary isn’t added to the base Pokémon, it could be given to the monster mountain.

All of this is still just speculation until Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide on Nov. 15.