Pokémon Sword and Shield code gives players Galarica Wreath for a limited time

You can get a Galarian Slowking easily just by using Mystery Gift.

Players are finally getting their hands on a special distribution code that will give out a free Galarica Wreath after more than a month of delay.

This code was supposed to be given out during the South Korean Pokémon Sword and Shield Crown Tournament in December. But the event was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The item, which is used to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowking and was introduced in The Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, can now be obtained through Mystery Gift—but only until tomorrow.

To claim the code, all you need to do is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

The code, CR0WNF1NALS, will instantly give you a completed Galarica Wreath that can be used in-game, though you will need to use the code before 8:59am CT on Feb. 7.