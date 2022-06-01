What is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s file size?

Know how much space you should have to digitally download both games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed as the next two main entries to the established Pokémon series of video games. Both games are also the first installments in the ninth generation, which will be released on Nov. 18.

The first trailer for the game was first released in February, at which time the three starters for both versions were unveiled: Grass-type Cat Pokémon, Sprigatito, the Water-type Duckling Pokémon, Quaxly, and the Fire-type Croc Pokémon, Fuecoco. All of these Pokémon’s abilities and characteristics were already revealed thanks to the second trailer.

Sprigatito has the Overgrow ability that can release a sweet aroma when it kneads and rubs its forepaws. Quaxly, on the other hand, has the Torrent ability and is covered with gel secreted by its feathers that can repel water and grime. Finally, Fuecoco possesses the Blaze ability where its square scales on its stomach and back can absorb external heat, making Fuecoco warm most of the time.

Other Pokémon such as the Electric-type Pawmi, the Grass/Normal-type Smoliv, and the Normal-type Lechonk were also introduced in the latest trailer. And of course, we got a first look into the Legendary Pokémon who will be the featured cover art Pokémon for both games, with the red-colored, dinosaur and serpent-looking Koraidon for Pokémon Scarlet and the bluish, glowing and floating Miraidon for Pokémon Violet.

How big is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet file size?

While quite a bit is known about the Pokémon, nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo about the game’s official file size. Both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be exclusively released for Nintendo Switch. Of course, you can get it through the traditional disc format of Switch games, though some may opt to get the games through digital download.

On the official Nintendo website, both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are each listed as having a file size of 10GB. This is also what is rumored and was posted by Serebii.net on Twitter, although according to the same source, it might “likely to change by launch.”

So far, Serebii’s webmaster Joe Merrick followed up by replying to the file size comparison for other Pokémon Switch games, which are all close to what is rumored for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

According to him, the new Pokémon Snap required 6.8GB, the base version of both Pokémon Sword and Shield were sized at 10.3GB, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were both at 8GB each after update V1.1, and the base version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus was at 7GB.