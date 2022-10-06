Pokémon players can craft TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is mixing a lot of old mechanics with new twists that will let players truly make their journey through the Paldea region something unique. This includes the ability to use items and resources obtained during your travels to craft certain items—namely Technical Machines (TMs).

While visiting one of the rest stops where Pokémon Centers and PokéMarts have been combined for travelers’ convenience, players can access the new TM Machine from the PC. This will give them the option to craft certain TMs using various items they have collected from Pokémon battles and story progression.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

It appears that once you have seen a move, or learned about it from some external source, you will have a card pop up in the TM Machine. This will feature a listed resource requirement needed to craft a copy of the move, which will typically include at least one ingredient and a number of League Points.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

If you have seen the Pokémon that a resource is found through, it will list it. Otherwise, it will be displayed as “???” until you can readily obtain it. Once crafted, the TMs can be used once before breaking and needing to be crafted again.

The Pokémon that can learn each move in your Party will be displayed alongside the cards and resources. There are plenty of options to sort through the TMs too.

