The Pokémon Company unveils High-Class decks featuring VSTAR Deoxys and Zeraora

The Pokémon TCG and OCG have both had new announcements over the last 24 hours, and to round out the week new High-Class decks have been revealed.

As reported by PokeBeach, two decks will be joining the game each, including VSTAR and VMAX forms of their featured Pokémon. One will be for Deoxys and the other for Zeraora.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Both of these Pokémon are getting the VSTAR treatment for the first time. Also included in each starter deck is a V form of their respective Pokémon.

Other items included are damage tokens, a coin featuring either Deoxys or Zeraora, and a deck to get battling with your new Pokémon.

Many of the reprinted cards that will be included in each deck were shown. For Zeraora these include Mareep, Thunderous, and more. For the Deoxys deck, you’ll also get Cresellia and Lumineon.

These High-Class decks will arrive alongside Pokémon OCG’s upcoming set Lost Abyss on July 15. They will be exclusive to Japan, so collectors in the West will need to purchase them online or through resale.

Lost Abyss will feature Giratina VSTAR for the first time alongside a variety of other new VSTAR cards from the Hisui region. The set will also bring back a retired game mechanic called the Lost Zone. This is a discard pile, which you cannot recover cards from.

Many of the cards in Lost Abyss will be translated and released in the Pokémon TCG set Lost Origin in September. Right now, there is no release in the West scheduled for Deoxys or Zeraora’s High-Class decks.