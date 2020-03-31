Pokémon Go’s April Fool Tricky Pokémon brings out some pranksters

Pokémon Go is focusing on some prank-loving Pokémon for the next week when the April Fool Tricky Pokémon event kicks off on April 1.

This event will run from April 1 to April 7 at 10pm in your local time, and will increase the spawn rate for several Pokémon known throughout the franchise as creatures who love to pull pranks or have an odd gimmick.

Are you a class clown? 🤡 A trickster? 🤪 A jokester? 🃏 An event featuring some well-known Pokémon pranksters and masters of disguise is coming your way, Trainers! https://t.co/bhKRMZANRA pic.twitter.com/88DNNwpikY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2020

Starting with the increased spawn rates, Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk, and Foongus will all be more common throughout the event, with a chance to find Shiny Sudowoodo or Croagunk too. Likewise, Stunfisk, the Electric/Ground-type Trap Pokémon is going to be available for the first time in Pokémon Go as a Field Research task reward encounter, and as a very rare wild encounter.

Stunfisk, Aipom, Wynaut, Bonsly, and Croagunk will also be more often to hatch out of 5km Eggs during the event, though Stunfisk will be removed from the Eggs after the event is over.

Multiple Field Research Tasks will be available, offering several rewards, including encounters with not just Stunfisk, but Sudowoodo and Croagunk as well. Aipom is also replacing Smeargle in the game’s Snapshot Mode, so be on the lookout for a photobombing monkey.

Lastly, Ditto will also have an increased spawn rate in the wild too, along with an increased pool of Pokémon species that it can transform into while impersonating them in the wild.

All of the rewards disappearing once the timer runs out. However, both Stunfisk and Ditto’s new transformation list will remain after the event ends.