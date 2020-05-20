Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research is now accessible through a ticket

The Throwback Challenge 2020 has been a great addition to the current flood of Pokémon Go content. But Niantic is aware of some flaws in the event’s design.

For players who are unable to complete all of the Timed Research for all four regions, the developer is adding a Special Research ticket to the in-game shop that will give everyone access to the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research.

We’ve had fun with all of you during our Throwback Challenge! You needed to complete four research lines to get the Special Research. You’ll also now be able to access the Throwback Challenge 2020 Special Research by purchasing a ticket in the shop! https://t.co/gEZAzpzO9T pic.twitter.com/LtOJZVlVqA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 20, 2020

The Champion Special Research will allow trainers to encounter the first Galarian Pokémon joining Pokémon Go, Galarian Meowth and Galarian Stunfisk. It’ll also feature a lot of rare Unovan Pokémon that didn’t get their time in the spotlight during the Throwback Challenge.

From June 3 to 8 at 1pm local time, the Throwback Challenge Celebration 2020 Special Research ticket will be available for $7.99. It won’t be purchasable with PokéCoins. Niantic will give more details about when the tickets will go up for pre-purchase as we approach the end of the Throwback Challenge.

Here are all of the bonuses that players who unlock or purchase access to the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research can look forward to.

Galarian Stunfisk available in the wild, raids, and Special Research rewards.

Galarian Meowth, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk will be available in 7km Eggs. All of their evolutions will also be available to obtain once the event goes live.

Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region, such as Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Audino, Darumaka, Gothita, and Genesect.

A chance to earn exciting rewards, including Professor Willow’s glasses as an exclusive avatar item.

Once you purchase the ticket, you can finish the Special Research as soon as it goes live or take your time with it. It’ll be available even after the Champion event ends. Niantic recommends that players try to finish it during the event for an optimal experience since some of the research tasks might be harder after the events conclude.

The Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research will go live on June 3 once the Sinnoh region’s Timed Research concludes.