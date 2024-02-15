Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance

Picking paths is key... when it works properly.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 09:09 pm
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Image via Niantic

Yet another strange issue is impacting Pokémon Go players, this time throwing off the “flow” of path selection used for certain Special Research options. The problem is so odd it’s left players wondering how smoothly Go Tour: Sinnoh will run.

For Go Tour: Sinnoh, Niantic continued its tradition of splitting the event into an in-person and global section, just like every other iteration up to this point. The physical portion of the impending event, Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, begins on Feb. 17 and has already sold out, meaning thousands of players from around the world will soon congregate at the Rose Bowl Stadium for a weekend of Pokémon Go fun—if things hold up.

A slightly menacing avatar pose where the Pokemon Go player is tossing a Poke Ball.
Dark times continue with bugs impacting gameplay. Image via Niantic

Go Tour: Hoenn in 2023 suffered from several serious issues, including connectivity problems and features failing to work properly. Niantic has already promised it learned from past failures in the hopes of making Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. a “great experience for all the trainers.” Still, this Special Research issue is not stoking confidence. 

According to Niantic, it is aware of a problem where “path selection may not proceed smoothly” for Special Research. This popped up when the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research went live earlier today, which prompts players to pick between Diamond or Pearl version paths for the event, leaving some players unable to select Pearl version. Considering this is a major part of Go Tour: Sinnoh’s content, not having it work properly as it goes live is not a great start. 

Since Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. doesn’t actually start in full until Feb. 17, it is likely Niantic will be able to fix this pathing problem before it really becomes an issue. This does continue a poor trend of bugged content detracting from events, however, and has left players more and more worried the impending L.A. event will suffer for it: “L.A. Sinnoh tour is going to be a bug-fest based on the last few days.” PoGOCentral wrote on Twitter today.

related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom appearing in various locations.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
The Elite Four students for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Best raid counters and weaknesses for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go
How to beat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best raid counters and weaknesses for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go
How to beat Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 13, 2024
Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.