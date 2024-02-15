Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance

Yet another strange issue is impacting Pokémon Go players, this time throwing off the “flow” of path selection used for certain Special Research options. The problem is so odd it’s left players wondering how smoothly Go Tour: Sinnoh will run.

For Go Tour: Sinnoh, Niantic continued its tradition of splitting the event into an in-person and global section, just like every other iteration up to this point. The physical portion of the impending event, Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, begins on Feb. 17 and has already sold out, meaning thousands of players from around the world will soon congregate at the Rose Bowl Stadium for a weekend of Pokémon Go fun—if things hold up.

Dark times continue with bugs impacting gameplay. Image via Niantic

Go Tour: Hoenn in 2023 suffered from several serious issues, including connectivity problems and features failing to work properly. Niantic has already promised it learned from past failures in the hopes of making Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. a “great experience for all the trainers.” Still, this Special Research issue is not stoking confidence.

According to Niantic, it is aware of a problem where “path selection may not proceed smoothly” for Special Research. This popped up when the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research went live earlier today, which prompts players to pick between Diamond or Pearl version paths for the event, leaving some players unable to select Pearl version. Considering this is a major part of Go Tour: Sinnoh’s content, not having it work properly as it goes live is not a great start.

Since Go Tour: Sinnoh – L.A. doesn’t actually start in full until Feb. 17, it is likely Niantic will be able to fix this pathing problem before it really becomes an issue. This does continue a poor trend of bugged content detracting from events, however, and has left players more and more worried the impending L.A. event will suffer for it: “L.A. Sinnoh tour is going to be a bug-fest based on the last few days.” PoGOCentral wrote on Twitter today.