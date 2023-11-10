Pokémon Go players weigh in on what they think is the ‘dumbest’ looking ‘mon

The dumb side of Pokemon Go.

An image of Diggersby, a Rabbit Pokemon
Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon are usually thought to be adorable, but according to the Pokémon Go community, some ‘mons look just too dumb to be cute, thanks to their odd design. 

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 9, a player named u/FAmos started a discussion on what the community thinks is the “dumbest looking Pokemon,” giving their vote to Crabominable—a Fighting/Ice-type creature resembling a crab with fur.  

Making the light-hearted discussion interesting, other players chimed in with opinions of their own. A player named esgodra picked the Alolan Persian. “I love cats, but that it’s just a ugly stupid cat,” they wrote. 

Another player gave their vote to the Lickilick, highlighting its similarity to the popular supporting character in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Augustus Gloop. 

Related

Pokémon Go’s next Costumed Pokémon has been leaked and players already hate it

“Diggersby is repulsive to me, it’s design, it’s call, I hate it so much,” a third player wrote, and personally, I’d side with them. Bunnies are supposed to be cute, and Diggersby with a rabbit-like appearance isn’t even close.

“Galarian Meowth,” another top comment read, highlighting its “flesh beards.” What can I say, I’m not a fan of the Normal type creature either. 

Other popular mentions include Bruxish, Hitmontop, Probopass, Pawmi, Ghimmighoul, and Stunfisk. It definitely looks like players went all out on sharing their vastly differing opinions on the dumbest looking Pokémon, as the post managed to collect over 690 comments (and counting).

Luckily for us, Pokémon Go isn’t entirely populated with odd-looking creatures. We also have fluff balls like Pikachu, Eevee, assuming, Jigglypuff, and many more cute ‘mons to balance it out.

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: [email protected]

Latest Articles