Pokémon Go players suggest solutions to prevent your game from crashing

We’ve all had moments where our game crashed and we hadn’t saved our progress for hours. It can be so frustrating that you think about quitting and never loading up the game again. This issue is reportedly pervasive in Pokémon Go, with unexpected crashes making players lose substantial progress in raids.

In a Reddit thread dated Oct. 8, helpful community members offered suggestions and fixes to prevent or resolve the issue.

The problem was highlighted by Reddit user u/AJCLEG98, who encountered a Shiny Guzzlord in a raid. While they were trying to catch the Pokémon, their game crashed. Upon relaunching the game, they were left without the Pokémon and couldn’t recover their raid progress.

Over the last few months, players have been complaining more and more about crashes occurring during raids in Pokémon Go. At the time of writing, Niantic hasn’t released any information about why they happen or when it will solve the issue, leaving players to fend for themselves with their own solutions and fixes.

You may sometimes find yourself stuck on the loading screen when you try to get into a raid in Pokémon Go. It’s frustrating, as it can prevent players from bringing up their second team, and can even cost players rare and valuable Pokémon.

One suggestion for a fix is for players to close the game then restart the raid, and you should see the catch screen immediately. That said, there is no guarantee that this fix will work for everyone, and there are reports of both positive and negative results.

A second solution may be to contact player support, explain the issue, and hope they resolve the problem and offer some sort of restitution. They may not be able to grant you a lost Pokémon, but they may throw in a few items as a consolation prize. Unfortunately, players are complaining about Niantic support too, as it’s becoming increasingly unresponsive to requests, leaving many without a solution.

It may be possible to prevent this crash this crash from happening by avoiding taking screenshots. Players have noticed that the game often crashes after you take one. No more bragging, it seems—you’ll have to keep your best catches to yourself.

We hope this article helps you avoid your Pokémon Go raids crashing or offers you a solution in case they do. Hopefully, Niantic will resolve the issue soon, so we can get back to catching Pokémon in raids without fretting about crashes.

