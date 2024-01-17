Pokémon Go player’s ingenious crafting concept would cleverly introduce new Poké Balls

A Pokémon Go fan has conducted a brilliantly thought-out way of introducing a new mechanic into the title that could potentially lead to the introduction of a plethora of different Poké Balls from throughout the entire series.

The fan posted their concept on Reddit, introducing a proposed crafting mechanic that would allow players to find items that, when combined, could create different Poké Balls to suit a situation, even going as far as to make a description for how each Poké Ball would work in-game.

Taking a look at those new features. Photo via Niantic

Through the concept, players would need to find items at Pokéstops, buddy gifts, and more that would be available to be combined to make a different Poké Ball outside of the ones currently available. This includes popular Poké Balls like the Timer Ball, which would become more effective the more a Pokémon has broken free during a capture attempt. The level of depth that the concept designer went through to make each Poké Ball type distinct and useful to Pokémon Go specifically is honestly superb.

Players were quick to point out that any conceptual design like this, if Niantic were to add it, would likely take up a lot of inventory space. The fan noted this, having their concept have a separate unlimited inventory for these crafting items. Granted, it is unlikely that Niantic will ever add something as complex as this into the game anytime soon, but it’s still fun to see what could be.

If Niantic were to take up this idea though, I dread to think just how much monetization would go into it. I can see Niantic charging for material space size, and being able to purchase specific rare crafting items for money.

It is a great idea as a concept, but it’s scary to think what Niantic might do with it.