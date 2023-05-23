Pokémon Go players don’t care about your Gym themes and will break them

Pokémon Go is all about playing with friends and meeting new people —but sometimes, you’ll encounter trolls that will abuse the game’s features at your expense.

One typical example of this is Gym themes, as a Reddit user pointed out in a popular thread on May 22. Imagine going out to play Pokémon Go with your usual raiding team. When taking over Gyms, you might want to follow themes, choosing specific Pokémon to place, such as teams full of Charmander, or with only Starters, just for fun.

If it’s the case, you can bet someone will screw them up. In the thread, the Pokémon Go player showed an Eeveelution-themed Gym that was ruined by a troll who added Tyrannitar to the mix.

“It’s cute! Papa Tyrannitar is guarding his precious babies,” suggested the top-voted comment, twisting the narrative around the screenshot. “At this point spoiling an Eeveelution-themed gym is a theme of its own,” added another. In this case, players pointed out the player didn’t truly ruin the theme but added their own spice to it.

Players shared countless similar experiences they’ve gone through on the thread, with some even admitting they’ve been doing it in Pokémon Go.

“I have a confession: the gyms where there’s a singular Pokemon-breaking theme are my favorite cause they always make me laugh. No matter my mood,” a user wrote.

It seems like there are two kinds of players in the game: those who will build up cute team projects and those who will bring their own twist on those. In the end, it’s all for fun.

