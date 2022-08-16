Pokémon Go players can get Timed Research by watching the World Championships on Twitch

Pokémon Go players have a lot to look forward to during the World Championships this weekend, including a tournament for the game and now some exclusive Timed Research just for tuning into the Twitch channel.

Exclusive limited-time codes will be shared during the Pokémon Go Twitch broadcast during the Pokémon Go tournament which takes place from Aug. 18 to 20. Players will need to look out for codes that will be shared periodically during the broadcast. The codes will be posted in the Twitch chat, meaning fans will need to pay attention to the chat in order to find the codes.

The timing of the tournament might not be great for anyone living in the United States since the streams start so early. There is no dedicated end time, so it is unclear how long the streams will last and how long codes will be distributed. The start times for each day are listed below, all listed in CDT.

Aug. 18 – 2:30am

Aug. 19 – 2:45am

Aug. 20 – 2:45am

Players who get the code will get an exclusive Timed Research which gives players three options for crafting a Great League team. The options and what Pokémon are included in each one are listed below.

Team option one

Ariados

Pelipper

Galarian Stunfisk

Team option two

Skarmory

Swampert

Drapion

Team option three

Talonflame

Venusaur

Jellicent

One Pokémon in each of the team option has a chance to appear Shiny. In option one, Galarian Stunfisk can appear Shiny; in option two, Skamory can be Shiny; and in team three, Venusaur may be encountered as a Shiny Pokémon.

Once players have found the code in Twitch chat, Niantic warns players that they should input it into their game as soon as possible. Codes are only available for one hour after they are shared. There will be multiple opportunities to receive a code throughout each broadcast, and each one is for the same Timed Research, which can only be redeemed once.

In addition to this Timed Research there is also an in-game event celebrating World Championships and a 2022 Worlds Tee, which will be shared during the Pokémon Go World Championships stream or from official Pokémon Go social media channels shortly after the stream. That code will be valid until Aug. 22 at 7pm CT.