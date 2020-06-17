Pokémon Go June Raid Boss rotation

Zekrom is here, along with a bunch of new Raid Bosses.

Pokémon Go follows an odd trend where the raid pool shifts in the middle of the month, making for an odd swap. The Raid Bosses have just rotated from the May to June lineup, which includes the departure of Reshiram and the arrival of Zekrom.

From June 16 to around July 15, players will be able to encounter Zekrom in five-star raids while the remaining Raid Bosses have also shifted to feature new Pokémon.

Several Alolan Pokémon are available once more in various different raid levels, and Galarian Weezing will now appear in four-star raids. If you want to stock up on some rare regional variants, or just need to catch the Dragon of Truth, you should get busy raiding.

There are no confirmed events outside of Zekrom being available, but just like with every month, there should be special raid weekends or returning Legendary Pokémon coming back for a limited time at some point during the month.

Here are all of the June 2020 Raid Boss rotations, excluding any special events that have not been added.

One-Star

Seel

Shinx

Timburr

Klink

Cubchoo

Two-Star

Alolan Exeggutor

Sneasel

Kirlia

Mawile

Vibrava

Three-Star

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Dugtrio

Azumarill

Piloswine

Donphan

Four-Star

Alolan Marowak

Galarian Weezing

Lapras

Togetic

Excadrill

Five-Star