Pokémon Go Battle League Season 6 Part 2 schedule and updates

Now that we have officially crossed over into 2021, Niantic are ready to give more details regarding the schedule and updates for what the developers are calling Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part Two.
Starting with the schedule, the Battle League will follow the usual rotation method up until late February, where the Kanto Cup will make a return during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.
- Great League: Jan 11 to 25
- Ultra League: Jan 25 to Feb. 8
- Premier Cup will follow the same dates
- Master League: Feb. 8 to 15
- Premier Cup will follow the same dates
- A special cup will run during these times and will be announced soon
- All three leagues and the Ultra Premier Cup: Feb. 15 to 22
- Kanto Cup: Feb. 22 to March 1
- CP limit of 1,500 and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number of 001 to 151 will belegal to use
- Ratings will remain unaffected by results
For players who are able to reach Rank 20, they will be guaranteed an encounter with the Water/Ghost-type Frillish, which will be making its Pokémon Go debut. All players at the higher ranks in the Battle League will have a chance at encountering it, too.
More than a dozen changes were made to various attacks for the upcoming season. Some were made for balancing while others give Pokémon a chance to learn new moves.
Moves updated for Trainer Battles
- Ember: will now deal more damage
- Karate Chop: will now generate more energy
- Bubble: will now deal less damage
- Razor Leaf: will now deal less damage
- Crabhammer: will now deal more damage
- Sky Attack: will now deal less damage
- Rock Slide: will now deal less damage
- Shadow Bone: will now deal less damage
Moves that can be learned by new Pokémon
- Fire-type Weather Ball: Vulpix and Ninetales from the Kanto region can now learn this attack
- Ice-type Weather Ball: Alolan Vulpix and Ninetales from can now learn this attack
- Water-type Weather Ball: Politoed can now learn this attack
- Ice Punch: Primeape can now learn this attack
- Ice Beam: Claydol can now learn this attack
- Shadow Ball: Claydol can now learn this attack
- Tri Attack: Porygon-2 can now learn this attack
- Mud Shot: Excadrill can now learn this attack
- Any other details, including some about updates to end-of season rewards, can be found on the official Pokémon Go blog.