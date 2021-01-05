Pokémon Go Battle League Season 6 Part 2 schedule and updates

There are lots of small updates and the addition of Frillish to the new reward track.

Now that we have officially crossed over into 2021, Niantic are ready to give more details regarding the schedule and updates for what the developers are calling Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part Two.

Starting with the schedule, the Battle League will follow the usual rotation method up until late February, where the Kanto Cup will make a return during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.

Great League: Jan 11 to 25

Ultra League: Jan 25 to Feb. 8 Premier Cup will follow the same dates

Master League: Feb. 8 to 15 Premier Cup will follow the same dates A special cup will run during these times and will be announced soon

All three leagues and the Ultra Premier Cup: Feb. 15 to 22

Kanto Cup: Feb. 22 to March 1 CP limit of 1,500 and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number of 001 to 151 will belegal to use Ratings will remain unaffected by results



For players who are able to reach Rank 20, they will be guaranteed an encounter with the Water/Ghost-type Frillish, which will be making its Pokémon Go debut. All players at the higher ranks in the Battle League will have a chance at encountering it, too.

More than a dozen changes were made to various attacks for the upcoming season. Some were made for balancing while others give Pokémon a chance to learn new moves.

Moves updated for Trainer Battles

Ember: will now deal more damage

Karate Chop: will now generate more energy

Bubble: will now deal less damage

Razor Leaf: will now deal less damage

Crabhammer: will now deal more damage

Sky Attack: will now deal less damage

Rock Slide: will now deal less damage

Shadow Bone: will now deal less damage

Moves that can be learned by new Pokémon