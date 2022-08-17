Pokémon Championship Series 2023 gets locations, dates, and more

Pokémon Championship Series 2022 is soon drawing to a close and The Pokémon Company has given fans details on what they can look forward to for next year’s events.
There is a lot of the same information for next year as there was for this year, but fans now know the locations of many of the tournaments that will be held for the various games. No details have been revealed yet about where the World Championships will be held, but the smaller regional events have some dates and locations to look forward to for next year.
For 2023, the competitive Trading Card Game landscape for the year remains relatively the same as 2022. All local Championship Point tournaments are still suspended until further notice, but there are some new things coming to keep players who love to compete entertained through 2023.
The Video Game Championship will continue in January next year after players have had some time to play through the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which release in November. More information about VGC will be released later in 2022. Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE Championship Series are both returning in 2023.
Regional Championships schedule
Players will continue to compete in regional events throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe. Regional Championships for Oceania will be revealed at a later date.
There will be no VGC tournaments after World Championships 2022 due to the release of Pokémon SV, but events prior to January 2023 will still have TCG and Pokémon Go tournaments. After January, VGC events will return for those regional events.
Below is a schedule of all of the schedules in each region.
North America
- Sept. 16 to 18, 2022 – Baltimore Convention Center – Baltimore, Maryland
- Oct. 14 to 16, 2022 – Salt Palace Convention Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Dec. 2 to 4, 2022 – The Enercare Centre – Toronto, Ontario
- Dec. 16 to 18, 2022 – Arlington Convention Center – Arlington, Texas
- Jan. 6 to 8, 2023 – San Diego Convention Center – San Diego, California
- Feb. 3 to 5, 2023 – Orange County Convention Center – Orlando, Florida
- Feb. 24 to 26, 2023 – Knoxville Convention Center – Knoxville, Tennessee
- March 10 to 12, 2023 – Vancouver Convention Center – Vancouver, British Columbia
- March 24 to 26, 2023 – Charlotte Convention Center – Charlotte, North Carolina
- May 5 to 7, 2023 – Oregon Convention Center – Portland, Oregon
- May 19 to 21, 2023 – Connecticut Convention Center- Hartford, Connecticut
- June 16 to 18, 2023 – The Wisconsin Center – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Europe
- Sept. 17 to 18, 2022 – Bilbao Exhibition Centre – Bizkaia, Spain
- Oct. 22 to 23, 2022 – Lille Grand Palais – Lille, France
- Nov. 12 to 13, 2022 – Expo XXI – Warsaw, Poland
- Dec. 3 to 4, 2022 – ICS International Congress Center – Stuttgart, Germany
- Jan. 21 to 22, 2023 – ACC Liverpool – Liverpool, UK
- Feb. 25 to 26, 2023 – RuhrCongress Bochum – Bochum, Germany
- March 18 to 19, 2023 – Jaarbeurs – Utrecht, Netherlands
- May 20 to 21, 2023 – MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center – Malmö, Sweden
Latin America
- Sept. 17 to 18, 2022 – FIERGS Events Center – Porto Alegre, Brazil
International Champions
- November 2022 – Latin America – Brazil
- February 2023 – Oceania – Australia
- April 2023 – Europe – U.K.
- June 2023 – North America – U.S.
Since this is only the first update for the 2023 competitive season, fans should keep an eye on social media for The Pokémon Company and on Pokemon.com for more details after World Championships 2022 and closer to when the first 2023 Championship Series begins for more information regarding the 2023 season.