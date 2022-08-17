Pokémon Championship Series 2023 gets locations, dates, and more

Fans are getting their first look at the competitive landscape for 2023.

Pokémon Championship Series 2022 is soon drawing to a close and The Pokémon Company has given fans details on what they can look forward to for next year’s events.

There is a lot of the same information for next year as there was for this year, but fans now know the locations of many of the tournaments that will be held for the various games. No details have been revealed yet about where the World Championships will be held, but the smaller regional events have some dates and locations to look forward to for next year.

For 2023, the competitive Trading Card Game landscape for the year remains relatively the same as 2022. All local Championship Point tournaments are still suspended until further notice, but there are some new things coming to keep players who love to compete entertained through 2023.

The Video Game Championship will continue in January next year after players have had some time to play through the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which release in November. More information about VGC will be released later in 2022. Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE Championship Series are both returning in 2023.

Regional Championships schedule

Players will continue to compete in regional events throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe. Regional Championships for Oceania will be revealed at a later date.

There will be no VGC tournaments after World Championships 2022 due to the release of Pokémon SV, but events prior to January 2023 will still have TCG and Pokémon Go tournaments. After January, VGC events will return for those regional events.

Below is a schedule of all of the schedules in each region.

North America

Sept. 16 to 18, 2022 – Baltimore Convention Center – Baltimore, Maryland

Oct. 14 to 16, 2022 – Salt Palace Convention Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Dec. 2 to 4, 2022 – The Enercare Centre – Toronto, Ontario

Dec. 16 to 18, 2022 – Arlington Convention Center – Arlington, Texas

Jan. 6 to 8, 2023 – San Diego Convention Center – San Diego, California

Feb. 3 to 5, 2023 – Orange County Convention Center – Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24 to 26, 2023 – Knoxville Convention Center – Knoxville, Tennessee

March 10 to 12, 2023 – Vancouver Convention Center – Vancouver, British Columbia

March 24 to 26, 2023 – Charlotte Convention Center – Charlotte, North Carolina

May 5 to 7, 2023 – Oregon Convention Center – Portland, Oregon

May 19 to 21, 2023 – Connecticut Convention Center- Hartford, Connecticut

June 16 to 18, 2023 – The Wisconsin Center – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Europe

Sept. 17 to 18, 2022 – Bilbao Exhibition Centre – Bizkaia, Spain

Oct. 22 to 23, 2022 – Lille Grand Palais – Lille, France

Nov. 12 to 13, 2022 – Expo XXI – Warsaw, Poland

Dec. 3 to 4, 2022 – ICS International Congress Center – Stuttgart, Germany

Jan. 21 to 22, 2023 – ACC Liverpool – Liverpool, UK

Feb. 25 to 26, 2023 – RuhrCongress Bochum – Bochum, Germany

March 18 to 19, 2023 – Jaarbeurs – Utrecht, Netherlands

May 20 to 21, 2023 – MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center – Malmö, Sweden

Latin America

Sept. 17 to 18, 2022 – FIERGS Events Center – Porto Alegre, Brazil

International Champions

November 2022 – Latin America – Brazil

February 2023 – Oceania – Australia

April 2023 – Europe – U.K.

June 2023 – North America – U.S.

Since this is only the first update for the 2023 competitive season, fans should keep an eye on social media for The Pokémon Company and on Pokemon.com for more details after World Championships 2022 and closer to when the first 2023 Championship Series begins for more information regarding the 2023 season.