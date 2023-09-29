Pokémon and virtual singer Hatsune Miku’s collaboration song is terrifying

Pokémon have released a new official song in collaboration with virtual singer Hatsune Miku and the result is rather horrifying.

The Pokémon Company and Hatsune Miku have embarked on a long collaboration, featuring artist depictions of what the virtual singer would look like if she were a trainer for each Pokémon type, and the artwork is now being followed by songs.

On Sept. 29, the first piece of music, titled “Volt Tackle” with DECO*27 as the Vocaloid artist, was released to the world—and has likely resulted in nightmares for both children and adults alike.

The music starts with the classic sound we all enjoyed at the start of Pokémon Red and Blue, before a remixed version of the tune that played when you encountered a wild Pokémon—both of which sound pretty decent.

However, things soon take a turn with some rather bizarre lyrics, including “jealousy candy does not taste good” and the “chu chu chu’s just won’t stop”—which I assume is an attempt to reference Pikachu, though it makes me think more of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Lyrics then follow that say a “Volt Tackle” has been aimed “to the middle of your heart”, which sounds like attempted murder to be honest, before then twisting to saying they “wanchu”.

It all seems a bit weird, particularly as I can’t seem to work out exactly what genre this music is meant to be, but, then again, I’m certainly not the target audience.

However, the last music crossover we had was prior to the release of Scarlet and Violet with Ed Sheeran and, though the lyrics themselves don’t reference Pokémon, the music video was brilliant and the song stands strong by itself.

There are still 17 more songs to come from this collaboration, so things are either guaranteed to get better, or we’re going to be given more scares in the run-up to Halloween.

About the author