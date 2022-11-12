Paradox Virizion is a mix of Cobalion, Terrakion, and itself combined into one in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We are slowly getting to the end of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks with the majority of the game being out there now.

Of course, like with all other coverage we have to rise caution as these leaks, while accurate and likely real, cannot be fully confirmed until the game officially releases on Nov. 18. Still, from what we have seen, everything points to some legitimacy.

With that in mind and with a wide amount of the game out in the open and even in the hands of content creators through early copies of the game being sold at retail, an image of the rumored Paradox Virizion has surfaced online.

NEW POKÉMON



Paradox Virizion pic.twitter.com/j9dvVP5nYk — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 12, 2022

Paradox Virizion, like Paradox Suicune that was shown off before, seems to be a fusion of itself, along with the Pokémon Cobalion and Terrakion as one Pokémon with the futuristic android Pokémon having features of all three Pokémon in one.

Just like the previously shown Suicune, the Pokémon appears to be unavailable in the game yet, pointing toward it being potential DLC in the future. No one is quite sure how to get these Pokémon yet, including another legendary that was leaked a few days ago.

For now, we can only speculate what it will look like when it does come to the game in the future based on the drawings hidden within the base game. We will be patiently awaiting more information.