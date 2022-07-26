Over 17 million Pokémon caught during Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle

The second in-person Pokémon Go Fest event of 2022 saw a large number of Trainers gather at the Seattle Center, more than 17 million Pokémon were caught.

Trainers brought the Seattle Center to life as they explored the Cloud Sanctuary, The Oasis, Dreamy Mindscape, and Electric Garden as each real-world habitat featured different themed Pokémon and a Collection Challenge to inspire fun competition across the weekend. The 17 million Pokemon caught is a three million increase from the 14 million Pokémon caught at the first in-person Pokémon Go Fest in Berlin in June 2022.

Apart from the milestone, Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle achieved a number of other incredible achievements throughout the weekend, such as over 618,000 kilometers traveled by Trainers and over 57,000 Flares lit through Campfire.

After an incredible showing at the event in Seattle, the Pokémon Go team has high hopes for its future events. The third Pokémon Go Fest will take place in Sapporo, Japan, from Aug. 5 to 7, while the worldwide Pokémon Go Fest 2022 finale event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27.