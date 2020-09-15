Nintendo releases trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC, The Crown Tundra

Players can see a little of the new word in action.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra DLC received a new trailer today. The video was posted on Nintendo’s South Africa YouTube channel, however, and isn’t on Nintendo’s or Pokémon’s main channels yet.

The trailer didn’t announce a release date, but fans get to see some of the landscape, characters, and Pokémon they’ll meet in the DLC.

“The wild adventure continues…,” the video description reads. “Lead an expedition in the snow-swept realm of the Crown Tundra and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Calyrex who once ruled over it. Coming soon.”

The Crown Tundra is scheduled to launch this fall, which sets a time window from this month to November. The DLC will unlock a new area for trainers to explore, alongside new Pokémon, a new co-op feature, and new items.

Most fans expect that Nintendo will organize a video event dedicated to the release date announcement, like a Nintendo Direct, considering the DLC’s importance to the franchise. This new trailer could mean its launch isn’t too far away.

The first DLC, Isle of Armor, was launched on June 17 and brought a summer vibe to the game, while The Crown Tundra focuses on a winter setting. The previous DLC had an average reception, with pundits criticizing the short story but praising the new Wild Area.