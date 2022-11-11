New Pokémon VSTAR Universe cards include Regigigas VSTAR, Eternatus Radiant, and more

The set is living up to its name.

The Pokémon Company has today revealed a selection of new cards arriving as part of Japan’s VSTAR Universe.

These cards include many legendary Pokémon starring Regigigas in both a regular V and a VSTAR, and alternate alt VSTAR form. We also got a glimpse at Eternatus in Radiant form.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

These were the big hitters in this latest reveal, but there was more to get excited about with another VSTAR and a VMAX Pokémon also shown. The new VSTAR Pokémon is Simisear. Like Regigigas, this card also got an alt-art version.

VMAX Hatterene is also going to join VSTAR Universe both in standard V, VMAX, and alternate art VMAX forms.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Like every week, the new card reveal also included some trainer cards—in this case highlighting the main characters of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, and another with the main stars of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can check out translations for all of these new cards via PokeBeach.

For now, these cards have only been confirmed for the Pokémon OCG set VSTAR Universe, but it’s likely they will also make their way to the west in January set Crown Zenith. Both of these releases will be the last as part of the Sword and Shield era in their respective regions.

VSTAR Universe will arrive in stores across Japan on Dec. 2 followed by Crown Zenith’s release in the West on Jan. 20, 2023. Once these are out fans should expect to see the launch of the Scarlet and Violet era of Pokémon TCG next.