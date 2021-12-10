New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.

The video shows exactly how players can catch these wild Pokémon. Many times, trainers will need to spot a Pokémon from afar and sneak up to them without them noticing. Arceus includes a sneak mechanic reminiscent of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that allows players to tell when they’re detected by wild Pokémon. Once they get close enough, they’ll actually have to aim the Poké Ball at the Pokémon to catch it. In the footage, the player successfully catches a wild Bidoof by sneaking up on it but is unable to nab a Shinx because they ran directly to it.

Alongside the new mechanics, it appears as though players will also be able to use the traditional method of engaging a Pokémon in battle and lowering their HP as much as possible before throwing a Poké Ball. Pokémon can easily become startled when a player attempts to catch them, though, opening the player up to attacks if they’re not defended by their own Pokémon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Jan. 28, 2022.