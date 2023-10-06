A recent update on the Pokémon Trading Card Game‘s official Japanese homepage has revealed numerous examples of artwork from the upcoming Ancient Roar and Future Flash expansions for the Scarlet & Violet series of the PTCG. These include multiple Pokémon ex and art rare cards.

As well as the images on the homepage, a video was uploaded to the Pokémon Trading Card Game‘s official Japanese YouTube channel. This 17-minute video gave an in-depth overview of all the new cards, including Wimpod, Flittle, Altaria ex, Tandemaus, and more.

Scarlet & Violet — Paradox Rift is the name given to the fourth expansion of cards from the Scarlet & Violet Series of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Two new variants of cards are introduced in this expansion: Ancient Roar and Future Flash, which are available as both Pokémon and Trainer cards.

In a set of over 180 cards, Paradox Rift contains 13 Pokémon ex, seven Tera Pokémon ex, 34 illustration rare Pokémon, 15 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards, 28 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards, and seven hyper rare gold etched cards.

The set also includes more than 20 Trainer cards and several Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance, featuring a Water-type Garchomp ex.

The Altaria card from the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion. Image via The Pokémon Company The Toedscool card from the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion. Image via The Pokémon Company The Altaria ex card from the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion. Image via The Pokémon Company The Golisopod ex card from the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion. Image via The Pokémon Company The Armarouge ex card from the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion. Image via The Pokémon Company

Paradox Rift also includes Technical Machine cards (TMs), first reintroduced in the Japanese Raging Surf subset after being last seen in the Rising Rivals expansion. TM cards are categorized as Pokémon Tool cards in this specific set.

These new Paradox Pokémon cards will first debut in Japan on October 27, 2023 and cards and will then be released internationally as part of the Scarlet & Violet: Paradox Rift expansion on November 3rd.

