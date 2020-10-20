New AR Mapping tasks are coming to Pokémon Go

Niantic is expanding the more detailed augmented reality features by adding AR Mapping tasks to Pokémon Go starting today.

Trainers who are Level 20 or over will be able to get AR Mapping tasks by spinning certain PokéStops that have a special design.

Trainers level 20 and up can now receive AR Mapping tasks! Try finding one today by exploring the PokéStops in your area! Stay tuned as we continue to roll out this feature to more Trainers. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 20, 2020

These new tasks will require you to complete an action at either the PokéStop you got the task from or at another PokéStop close by. You can complete them by tapping the arrow on the task and exploring the area around you through the PokéStop Scan feature, then uploading the scan whenever you get the chance. This will count as your daily Field Research task.

Scans usually take about 30 seconds to complete when keeping the PokéStop in the center of the frame and is visible from top to bottom within the frame of the scanner. Prompts will appear on the screen to let you know if there were any problems with the scan in any way.

There are some restrictions to this feature, though, such as Niantic Kids accounts not being able to use it right at launch. Parents will be able to toggle this feature on in the future, but for now, it’s not compatible with those accounts.

More details about AR Mapping tasks are available on Niantic’s support website for Pokémon Go.