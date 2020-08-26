Mega Evolution will be a temporary effect in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finally revealed more information about Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution feature ahead of this week’s release of four Kanto Mega Pokémon, including Blastoise, Charizard, Venasaur, and Beedrill.

Like in the core RPG games, Mega Evolutions will be a temporary effect that disappears after a set period of time, usually 30 minutes to an hour.

You can also only own a single Mega Pokémon at a time. So if you have a Mega Charizard, for instance, and then Mega Evolve a Blastoise, the Charizard will return to normal regardless of how much time and Mega Energy you put into it.

Mega Evolutions can be done by collecting Mega Energy from a specific Pokémon from Mega Raids, with three being available at the start. There’s no other way to Mega Evolve Pokémon either right now. So when a Mega Raid comes to an end, there will be no other way to get energy for that Mega Pokémon. Once it’s depleted, you can no longer Mega Evolve that Pokémon.

Niantic is also planning to host a Mega Evolution themed event in September, with a bunch of news and other announcements coming out over time.