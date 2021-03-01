Logan Paul pulls 2 Charizards from $1 million first-edition Base Set Pokémon TCG opening

Content creator Logan Paul hosted his own celebration stream for Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, opening 36 rare, unopened first-edition packs of Pokémon cards from the original Base Set.

The stream was run in partnership with leading collectible and memorabilia marketplace Goldin Auctions. Paul took bids on the packs and opened them for fans or collectors who won the lots.

Paul is considered by many to be one of the biggest catalysts for the recent surge in popularity and value of vintage Pokémon TCG boxes, cards, and packs after opening a Base Set box in front of 300,000 concurrent viewers in October. Each of the packs he auctioned off on Goldin went for an average of $39,206 per pack, totaling more than $1 million and making them some of the most expensive Pokémon TCG packs ever sold.

During the box break, Paul and Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin found two holographic Charizard cards, both of which are expected to be graded PSA GEM MT 10, which would have them valued at over $500,000 each. A first edition PSA GEM MT 10 Charizard is currently up for auction on Goldin for over $325,000 with five days left on the bidding.

a historical evening…



– pulled $2,000,000 of cards

– sold out all NFTs

– two Charizards 😱



thanks again to everyone for watching and congrats to our big winners 🙂 pic.twitter.com/inpXIlugUY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 28, 2021

In total, Paul pulled 12 holographic cards out of the 36 opened packs, including a Blastoise, Venusaur, and Mewtwo. Here’s a full breakdown of the holo pulls from the stream.

Two Charizard

Three Chansey

Two Raichu

One Alakazam

One Venusaur

One Blastoise

One Gyarados

One Mewtwo

Depending on how each card ends up being graded, these pulls could be valued over $1 million easily, according to the PSA’s standard price guide for the set.

The Base Set box Paul auctioned off was one of six he documented himself purchasing in a recent video where he and his team claim to have spent roughly $2 million obtaining the highly sought-after Pokémon product. And considering first-edition boxes like that can cost upwards of $400,000 depending on their condition and single packs sell for thousands, that title probably wasn’t clickbait.

Just days after the stream, Paul’s VOD has been viewed more than 3.2 million times.