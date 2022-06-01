Lechonk, Pawmi, Smoliv, and more new Pokémon revealed for Scarlet and Violet

A handful of new Pokémon made an appearance for the first time.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are releasing worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, and along with that announcement, players got their first look at several new Pokémon for the game too—including the Legendary Pokémon.

The two Legendary Pokémon that will be appearing on the boxes for Scarlet and Violet are called Koraidon and Miraidon, though little is known about either of the reptile-like creatures.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Just based on design, Koraidon looks more animalistic, with colorful features that likely indicate it will be a Fire and Dragon type. While Miraidon looks much more futuristic with plasma/electric energy mixed into its design along with jet-like thruster legs, making it a likely Dragon and Electric type.

As for the other three Pokémon revealed, players met Pawmi, Lechonk, and Smoliv.

Pawmi is the new region’s take on a Pikachu clone, with the Electric-type rubbing its cheeks to build up electricity, which it then discharges to shock opponents through its forepaws. It will have access to the abilities Static and Natural Cure available once captured.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lechonk is SV’s Normal-type that players will likely encounter at the start of the game, with the Hog Pokémon using its sense of smell to pick out the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. It panics when attacking, and its body made of mostly muscle releases an aroma that bug Pokémon dislike.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The final new Pokémon shown off was Smoliv, the Olive Pokémon. This Grass and Normal type shoots out bitter oil to slow opponents down, fleeing at the first opportunity if startled or attacked.

Image via The Pokémon Company

A few new details were shared about the starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly too.

Scarlet and Violet will be Game Freak’s first true attempt at an open-world Pokémon game with a four-player online co-op available as players “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.”