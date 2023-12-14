Kieran is not happy if you use Ogerpon against him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been eager to pick up where The Teal Mask DLC left off, and The Indigo Disk adds a ton of new content, including more appearances from Kieran, the Ogerpon fanboy. Hilariously, the game even gives you the option to piss him off.

The Teal Mask ended on a cliffhanger, with Kieran seemingly entering his villain arc after Ogerpon developed a stronger bond with you than with him. Once you play through enough of The Indigo Disk, Kieran will challenge you to a battle—but this time, it’s a high-stakes champion battle after beating the BB Elite Four.

Guess who’s back | Image via The Pokémon Company

A lot of players have been waiting to battle Kieran again, not necessarily because they liked his character in The Teal Mask but because they wanted to bully him again and make him cry. Some even vowed to use Kieran’s beloved Ogerpon against him the next time they faced off. Well, that’s exactly what we did, and Kieran was not happy with us.

Kieran was mad. Video by Dot Esports

As if Kieran wasn’t already going through it, sending out Ogerpon during the champion battle triggers a scene where the boy says with a wild look on his face, “You’ve got some nerve… Bringing out the Ogre NOW of all times?!” It’s like a slap in the face for Kieran to see his former friend use his favorite Pokémon against him during such an important battle, so yeah, he was very angry. He doesn’t cry, though.

Somehow, it’s like Game Freak knew players would want to taunt Kieran by using Ogerpon against him, but it’s also just a neat little detail they decided to add in. It gives characters like Kieran a bit more personality rather than being a boring NPC to battle. And now Kieran’s biggest haters have another reason to play through The Indigo Disk.