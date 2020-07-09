Jessie and James are now spawning in Pokémon Go

Jessie and James have started spawning in Pokémon Go alongside the Team GO Rocket Grunts that began descending on the overworld in their hot air balloons.

Unlike the normal Grunts, Jessie, James, and Meowth all appear in their signature Meowth-shaped balloon from the anime.

When you spot their balloon, you can battle the pair and the Shadow Pokémon they’ve been given by their boss, Giovanni. Unlike the other GO Rocket pilots, this iconic pair will only be appearing for a limited time.

Players can also grab unique Team Rocket clothing themed after the duo’s white and red outfits. Both outfits are available for free in the in-game shop.

It’s unclear if there are any special spawn conditions for Jessie and James’ balloon, but they’ve started appearing for all players.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.